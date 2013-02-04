Vadimages

Dove Logo With Type

Vadimages
Vadimages
  • Save
Dove Logo With Type freedom flying wings line dove eagle bird icon logo branding vadimages makoyed vadim
Download color palette

My most recent logo design. Still working out those lines...

View all tags
Posted on Feb 4, 2013
Vadimages
Vadimages

More by Vadimages

View profile
    • Like