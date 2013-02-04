Tom Cox

Georgia Cable Association

Georgia Cable Association logo design
Download color palette

The Georgia Cable Association recently asked me to redesign their outdated logo. They needed a better representation of new technology and innovations that deliver more choices and flexibility in how we watch TV, how we communicate and how we stay informed.

Posted on Feb 4, 2013
