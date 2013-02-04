Ten (Crest)

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
My client's company turned 10 years old not so long ago. To celebrate, I was asked to create a newsletter in the form of a birthday card to send out to all their contacts that have been with them for all those years. A ‘family crest’ was created to give the sense of history and occasion which incorporates imagery and branding as well as in-jokes associated with the company and the theme of celebration.
But which colour do you prefer?