Tim Smith

Ten (Crest)

Tim Smith
Tim Smith
  • Save
Ten (Crest) my poor brain card birthday logo crest celebration ten 10 black neon smith tim editorial
Download color palette

My client's company turned 10 years old not so long ago. To celebrate, I was asked to create a newsletter in the form of a birthday card to send out to all their contacts that have been with them for all those years. A ‘family crest’ was created to give the sense of history and occasion which incorporates imagery and branding as well as in-jokes associated with the company and the theme of celebration.

But which colour do you prefer?

Tim Smith
Tim Smith
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Tim Smith

View profile
    • Like