Snowboard in Progress

Working on this snowboard design that I'm hoping to shop around. First vector art I've done in awhile. And lots of color.
Snowboard art is pretty hectic & ridiculous (Capita is the best) but I also wanted to leave my own touch.
Still got work to do. Lots of smaller things need to be added.