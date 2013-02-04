Bianca Yvonne

Snowboard in Progress

Working on this snowboard design that I'm hoping to shop around. First vector art I've done in awhile. And lots of color.

Snowboard art is pretty hectic & ridiculous (Capita is the best) but I also wanted to leave my own touch.

Still got work to do. Lots of smaller things need to be added.

Posted on Feb 4, 2013
