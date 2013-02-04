Craig McLachlan

Little personal thing for some interior wall art. Or tattoo? Hmmm, if I was brave. 'Fortis Et Fidus' is the Clan Maclachlan moto in Latin and translates to English as 'Strong and faithful'. Pretty early version not sure about the swashes on the F and s but I still feel it needs something to balance it out at the bottom.

