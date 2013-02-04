Sebastian Kade

WhatTime App Demo Background

Created an app demo for my app using soundstage. This is the background that I designed. The app demo video plays on the iPhone screen.

Thanks to @Orman Clark for the notepad from http://premiumpixels.com

Watch the demo at http://whattime.com.au

Posted on Feb 4, 2013
