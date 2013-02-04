Tomall

Redbull Bc1

Redbull Bc1 red bull ilovedust bc1 breaking finger breakdancing illustration logo design
These were some logo ideas I worked on with ilovedust for a Red Bull finger breakdancing event... at the time of designing these they hadn't decided on a name... I personally prefer "finger breakin'".

Unfortunately this shin-dig never went down. :(

