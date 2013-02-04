Palle Moesgaard Ryde

Product Feature Zoomer

Product Feature Zoomer product highlight feature zoom parts
A product gallery pitch i did for one of Delta Projects clients. The idea was to highlight key-features of the bike with a nice hoover effect and show a image/article in a layer on-top. This is only a segment of the view, in the original you can se the whole bike with accessories etc...

Posted on Feb 4, 2013
