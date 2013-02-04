Platform (Branding)

Platform brings many talents together to form a solution, this is what makes up Platform – in a nutshell. The branding signifies these talents with multicoloured squares which are brought together to make up the logo and branding. The squares also form ‘platform’ shapes.

The main logo is ever changing and diverse. The number of squares and the colours are constant, but they rearrange from letterhead to business card to website etc., so it’ll always look the same but is dynamic and evolving – just like Platform’s work.

I've recently developed the brand to incorporate imagary from the label's rosta.