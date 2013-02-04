Laura McGuigan
TrackMaven

Customizing alerts

Laura McGuigan
TrackMaven
Laura McGuigan for TrackMaven
  • Save
Customizing alerts alert dropdown customize proxima nova
Download color palette

Trying to make our alerts system, which has a LOT of options, much simpler for our users. This expanded area will change depending on the type of alert you are activating.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 4, 2013
TrackMaven
TrackMaven

More by TrackMaven

View profile
    • Like