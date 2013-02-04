Simple - Windows Phone ( Fan Design )

Andy Babbitt

Just a little teaser of the fan design I'm working on, which is the #1 app I would LOVE to have come to Windows Phone. Simple.

Full: http://babbitt.is/simple/

Thanks to Dorin Vancea for the Lumia PSD:
http://modernuidesign.com/article/windows-phone-8-nokia-lumia-920-free-psd-download

www.simple.com is a great product that I love using.

Posted on Feb 4, 2013
