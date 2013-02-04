High Fidelity Book Cover Redesign

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
This book cover was recreated for the novel High Fidelity by Nick Hornby. The cover features a record that appears to have shattered into five women's faces. The concept behind this was the plot of the book being about the main character's dialogue through his five worst break-ups.