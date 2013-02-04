Chris Slone

High Fidelity Book Cover Redesign

graphic design photography book cover high fidelity nick hornby
This book cover was recreated for the novel High Fidelity by Nick Hornby. The cover features a record that appears to have shattered into five women's faces. The concept behind this was the plot of the book being about the main character's dialogue through his five worst break-ups.

Posted on Feb 4, 2013
