Abode

web design logo design typography graphic design branding
I'm currently designing a site for an interior design store based in Gorey, Co. Wexford. The site will be used as a showcase of the shops products and services rather than an online store.

Full version of the site can be found on Forrst at http://forr.st/~HQl if you want to take a look.

Posted on Feb 4, 2013
