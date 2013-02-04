Garrett Dimon

The Payment Processor Dance

Working on a visualization to help explain payment processors, gateways, and merchant accounts for a book I'm writing. Still pretty rough around the edges, but it's coming along.

Posted on Feb 4, 2013
