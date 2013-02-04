Emil Anticevic

app sales linked scrolling chart and data list

Emil Anticevic
Emil Anticevic
  • Save
app sales linked scrolling chart and data list animated scroll chart ios data report sales table
Download color palette

Implemented this prototype for an AppFigures daily app sales report app on iOS. Took me longer to generate this animated GIF than to code the UI.

In case anyone cares, the UI is built using one UITableView, one UIScrollView, and basically everything else is drawn in code using Quartz. I didn't use any images for the UI.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 4, 2013
Emil Anticevic
Emil Anticevic

More by Emil Anticevic

View profile
    • Like