Palle Moesgaard Ryde

Volume Slider

Palle Moesgaard Ryde
Palle Moesgaard Ryde
  • Save
Volume Slider volume gui slider 3d button glass audio bevel value radial ui music decibel iphone metal clean button bar
Download color palette

Hey everyone! I'm new to this forum! Here is my first dribbble, a prototype for a metering software for iPhone, great for micing a stage.

Comments are much welcome!

Have a nice day!

Palle Moesgaard Ryde
Palle Moesgaard Ryde

More by Palle Moesgaard Ryde

View profile
    • Like