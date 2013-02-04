Jared Tohlen

Holiday Penguin

Holiday Penguin penguin scarf holiday christmas ice skate
A little holiday somethin' I created for a design test back in December.

Don't let him fool you, I think he's also on the roller derby team "COLD AS ICE."

Posted on Feb 4, 2013
