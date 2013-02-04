Kristi Dunlap

Author SH3

Kristi Dunlap
Kristi Dunlap
  • Save
Author SH3 background shadow blog crafty ad quote typography
Download color palette

A little more evolution for Author SH1. New fonts are in place, splashes of color, and cute details to bring it all together.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 4, 2013
Kristi Dunlap
Kristi Dunlap

More by Kristi Dunlap

View profile
    • Like