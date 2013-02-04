Laura Worthington

Number Five

number five font fonts type typography hand lettering hand written hand drawn lettering calligraphy script
This is my new font - yet to be released! I still need to trick it out with alternates, ornaments and other important things. Like numbers and punctuation. :)

