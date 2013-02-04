Charlie Wagers

Violin Tree

Violin Tree violin tree texture shirt illustration
Working on a t-shirt design for the violinist Lindsey Stirling. She was specific about wanting a violin merging with a tree, and I thought it would be neat if her name kinda looked like it was spelled out in a broken string. Still have some refinements to make on this one.

Posted on Feb 4, 2013
