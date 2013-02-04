Kyle Fiedler

Waiting for baseball

Waiting for baseball baseball green monster
A thing I made while watching the Superbowl. http://kylefiedler.com/experiments/baseball-countdown.html

The waiting is the hardest part…

Posted on Feb 4, 2013
