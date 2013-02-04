rinzen

Hyundai_2

rinzen
rinzen
  • Save
Hyundai_2 hyundai webdesign layout
Download color palette

Some details from Hyundai website proposal.
See the full project here:
http://www.behance.net/gallery/Hyundai/6404597

View all tags
Posted on Feb 4, 2013
rinzen
rinzen

More by rinzen

View profile
    • Like