Kevin Halley

Typeface Custom Macbook Pro Graphic

Kevin Halley
Kevin Halley
  • Save
Typeface Custom Macbook Pro Graphic typeface custom macbook pro graphic
Download color palette

Some spare time, own typeface, sticky back plastic and a scalpel.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 4, 2013
Kevin Halley
Kevin Halley

More by Kevin Halley

View profile
    • Like