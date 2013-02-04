🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Hover in action displaying icons of a campaign on the website. Icons in sequence: Edit, Campaign profile, Share, Statistics and Delete. The Campaign profile icon has this 'photo target' because it represents the way you start creating it. It's complicated to explain but, in short, with the augmented reality app that you basically take pictures to start a campaign (and manage on the web) has this "graphic target" shown on the screen of you mobile app at the moment of the photo shot.