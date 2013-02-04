Aldrich Tan

BTC - COLOURS!!!!!

Aldrich Tan
Aldrich Tan
  • Save
BTC - COLOURS!!!!! logo wip vintage badge leadership summit conference highschool students change empowerment retro sun rays people figure gungho aldrich tan aldricht
Download color palette

Just for Kicks - some of the colour combinations I played around with. Close up / favourites here - http://drbl.in/gEWb

The drop shadows went all weird in illustrator and there was just too many to fix.

Wee!

Aldrich Tan
Aldrich Tan

More by Aldrich Tan

View profile
    • Like