Crank 2 silver screen society crank electricity high voltage battery statham jason shock illustration poster film movie
I made a new poster for Silver Screen Society.
This time around they're picking films that are so bad they're good, and I got the batshit-crazy-statham-fest that is Crank 2: High Voltage.

This film is so ridiculous it's hilarious. Check out all the entries at http://www.silverscreensociety.com

