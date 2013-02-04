Cosmin Koz

Oftalens Logo

Cosmin Koz
Cosmin Koz
  • Save
Oftalens Logo ophthalmology eye iris colorful stylized oftalens suceava medical toroidal toroid
Download color palette

This is a logo designed a year ago for a ophthalmology clinic.

Cosmin Koz
Cosmin Koz

More by Cosmin Koz

View profile
    • Like