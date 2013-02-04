Petra van Berkum

Reindeer in snow

Petra van Berkum
Petra van Berkum
  • Save
Reindeer in snow animals snow illustration
Download color palette

Part of an illustration for a Dutch competition for starting illustrators.
This was a story about a guy seeing a reindeer as the snow just stopped falling.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 4, 2013
Petra van Berkum
Petra van Berkum

More by Petra van Berkum

View profile
    • Like