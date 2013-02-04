Available For Work

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey everyone! I have had the wonderful pleasure and journey of being a freelance designer for over a year and it has been an amazing experience. Recently I ended a lengthy contract with a studio and that has freed me up to take on more diverse projects. I'm currently in search for more work and thought I would turn to my design friends for the help. I appreciate all of you guys and gals!