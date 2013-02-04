Gert Fransen

Reconnaissance Vehicle01

Gert Fransen
Gert Fransen
  • Save
Reconnaissance Vehicle01 illustration comics science fiction sketch
Download color palette

Another path i'm exploring. Science fiction as a theme for my illustrations. As I don't have a writer i'm just testing and doodeling...

View all tags
Posted on Feb 4, 2013
Gert Fransen
Gert Fransen

More by Gert Fransen

View profile
    • Like