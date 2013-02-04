Howard Pinsky

Chocolate Text Effect

Howard Pinsky
Howard Pinsky
  • Save
Chocolate Text Effect chocolate text effect frosting sweet photoshop tutorial
Download color palette

Result from my latest tutorial on creating a chocolate text effect in Photoshop.

Tutorial: http://www.iceflowstudios.com/2013/tutorials/chocolate-text-effect-in-photoshop-for-valentines-day/

View all tags
Posted on Feb 4, 2013
Howard Pinsky
Howard Pinsky
Welcome to my colorful world.

More by Howard Pinsky

View profile
    • Like