Aces Flying Car Service

They promised us Flying cars by the year 2000.
Ace wanted to be part of that business.
A little fun and sympathy for the young and unemployed....
Part of a series of logos about my early beginnings.
Not being able to find a job in my early days I would invent small businesses. The brand name was Aces, and Ace could do many things to bring home the Bacon.