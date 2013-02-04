David Cran

Aces Flying Car Service

David Cran
David Cran
They promised us Flying cars by the year 2000.
Ace wanted to be part of that business.

A little fun and sympathy for the young and unemployed....

Part of a series of logos about my early beginnings.
Not being able to find a job in my early days I would invent small businesses. The brand name was Aces, and Ace could do many things to bring home the Bacon.

Posted on Feb 4, 2013
David Cran
David Cran

