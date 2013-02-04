🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Never find time to work on this + i want to practice other stuff so rather than keep this ios theme locked away here it is.
There is a dock and a bunch of icons + icon psd templates so you can add to it if you wish with icons similar in style.
Download: https://www.dropbox.com/s/nd9g23zh0ibm50j/Natal%20EP.zip?dl=0
edit: Forgot to mention there is also the same dock for the iPad in there too (untested but i don't expect any problems).
edit 2 (17-7-16): Added/updated psd backgrounds and replaced default Settings icon with better version. (Still 114px app icon shapes). Also here's a link for some updated to newer 120px icon shape, here: https://dl.dropboxusercontent.com/u/13180465/120icons.zip