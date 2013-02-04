Rich Arnold

Crazy Blind Date

Crazy Blind Date app crazy blind date cbd okcupid layout schedule calendar
I had the opportunity to work on the app for Crazy Blind Date a few months ago.

Check the full project here.

And if you're especially daring, go download the app.

Posted on Feb 4, 2013
