Riccardo Anelli

Button menu – Violet

Riccardo Anelli
Riccardo Anelli
  • Save
Button menu – Violet button menu navigation normal hover active box rounded shadow reflection pattern gradient photoshop dark violet bevel emboss reflex stroke light overlay status glossy shiny focus texture grid call to action light violet dark violet
Download color palette

I'm working on a button navigation menu and I'm doing the tests using three colors – this is the shot with a violet button.

For sale on Creative Market
http://crtv.mk/qStf

Riccardo Anelli
Riccardo Anelli

More by Riccardo Anelli

View profile
    • Like