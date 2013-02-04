Ken Barber

Just My Type Initial Sketch

Just My Type Initial Sketch lettering script pencil sketch drawing flourish spencerian calligraphy typography type and lettering pointed pen
Here's the first draft for a recent personal project, a small print I designed with Valentine's Day in mind. Although the proportions of the final piece ended up slightly more condensed, the composition changed very little. The small arrows dotting the tracing paper acted as notes to myself as I prepared to draw a tighter sketch, before finally vectorizing the lettering.

You can pick up a print here:

http://store.typeandlettering.com/product/you-re-just-my-type-print

And find more info on the project on my blog:

http://typeandlettering.com/blog/you-re-just-my-type

