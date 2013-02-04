Riccardo Anelli

Button menu – Red

Riccardo Anelli
Riccardo Anelli
  • Save
Button menu – Red button menu navigation normal hover active box rounded shadow reflection pattern gradient photoshop dark red bevel emboss light red dark red texture grid call to action reflex stroke light overlay status glossy shiny focus
Download color palette

I'm working on a button navigation menu and I'm doing the tests using three colors – this is the shot with a red button.

For sale on Creative Market
http://crtv.mk/qStf

Riccardo Anelli
Riccardo Anelli

More by Riccardo Anelli

View profile
    • Like