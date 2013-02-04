Donan Gallagher

Logo for solar-energy company

Donan Gallagher
Donan Gallagher
  • Save
Logo for solar-energy company sun solar-energy logo
Download color palette

A design I made for a solar-energy supplier in start-up. They wanted green in their logo and a friendly approach. Any thoughts?

View all tags
Posted on Feb 4, 2013
Donan Gallagher
Donan Gallagher
Hi! Let's make beautiful designs

More by Donan Gallagher

View profile
    • Like