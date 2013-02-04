Ikonica iOS icon

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Ikonica helps you to test your icon designs on iPhone or iPad really fast. An app was created after 48 hours of continuous hard work during the Appricot Team's MoFo Hackathon. The app will be available for Mac, iPhone and iPad as soon as Apple approves our App Store submission request. Stay tuned.
Download Ikonica:
iPhone/iPad: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ikonica/id638324218?ls=1&mt=8
Mac: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ikonica/id604423461?ls=1&mt=12