Dustin Gilleland

anniversary logo

Dustin Gilleland
Dustin Gilleland
  • Save
anniversary logo anniversary logo metal emboss
Download color palette

25 year anniversary logo for client to use in 2013 marketing materials

View all tags
Posted on Feb 4, 2013
Dustin Gilleland
Dustin Gilleland
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Dustin Gilleland

View profile
    • Like