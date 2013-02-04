Helvetic Brands®

Touch

Touch brand identity icon logo branding sub-brand
Work in progress of the branding and sub branding of local company involved in UI and development. Inspired by drawing in the sand.
Themes here are development, HTML5, mobile & cloud services.

We would love to know your thoughts.

Created by the Helvetic Brands team.

Posted on Feb 4, 2013
Outside the box design, Swiss style
