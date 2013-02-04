typedepot

Quirinus Wip

typedepot
typedepot
  • Save
Quirinus Wip type-design typography
Download color palette

Started working on a version of Quirinus designed by Alessandro Butti for Nebiolo in 1939. I found this specimen page http://on.fb.me/WmESBs showing a light version of the typeface which I've never seen before (there is a bold version released by Monotype).

The top one is our "final" decision for an -a- and the one on the bottom is the original design, which we do not like that much.

What do you think?

View all tags
Posted on Feb 4, 2013
typedepot
typedepot

More by typedepot

View profile
    • Like