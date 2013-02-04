Quirinus Wip

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Started working on a version of Quirinus designed by Alessandro Butti for Nebiolo in 1939. I found this specimen page http://on.fb.me/WmESBs showing a light version of the typeface which I've never seen before (there is a bold version released by Monotype).
The top one is our "final" decision for an -a- and the one on the bottom is the original design, which we do not like that much.
What do you think?