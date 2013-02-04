Jordan Monson

West Highland Beer Label Design

Jordan Monson
Jordan Monson
  • Save
West Highland Beer Label Design beer bottle scotland west highland terrier westie typography photography illustration plaid dog castle celtic gold red green black label
Download color palette

This weeks design challenge was to create a beer label.

West Highland Scottish Ale was inspired by my dog, Macy, who is a West Highland White Terrier. I played off of the traditional Scottish heritage of plaids and ancient history of the highlands.

Jordan Monson
Jordan Monson

More by Jordan Monson

View profile
    • Like