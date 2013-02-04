🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
With the start of the Chinese New Year approaching, I wanted to design a poster (this is the detail) celebrating the longest and most important festival in the Chinese calendar. This year's animal is the snake, so I created a type treatment made up of piles snakes that spell out "Gong hei fat choy", which means "Wish you good fortune." The saying is laid over the Chinese symbol for "blessing", creating an overall high fashion feel to the composition. The palette consists of the traditional new year color red, but deviates with the addition of an aqua blue for the background.
Click here to check out the full poster:
http://DaydreamsandNightschemes.com/Project-36