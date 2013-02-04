Becky Simpson

Yes, and...

Yes, and... shapes lettering collage geometric doodle illustration
Improv inspiration + color inspiration by @Angela Duncan's latest post. (she has a way with these things)

Posted on Feb 4, 2013
