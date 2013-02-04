Bo-Anthony Boersen

CupCake

Bo-Anthony Boersen
Bo-Anthony Boersen
  • Save
CupCake c4d render
Download color palette

Testing Subsurface Scattering...
To see more, visit the project page: www.boboersen.com/portfolio/3d-cake/

Or see:
www.boboersen.com
www.boboersen.com/work

View all tags
Posted on Feb 4, 2013
Bo-Anthony Boersen
Bo-Anthony Boersen

More by Bo-Anthony Boersen

View profile
    • Like