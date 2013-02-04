Adam Schweitzer

Sketchbook

Adam Schweitzer
Adam Schweitzer
  • Save
Sketchbook paint acrylic type illustration
Download color palette

This is a commissioned piece I just finished last weekend for a friends daughter. It is on a hard-cover sketchbook in acrylic paint.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 4, 2013
Adam Schweitzer
Adam Schweitzer

More by Adam Schweitzer

View profile
    • Like