Sharpsuits - Lorem Ipsum

My submission to an exhibition called Sharp Suits
Full versions here
More on Sharp Suits, from the site:
"Ireland's creative community got together to release a lot of pent up anger and sadness through the medium of the A3 poster, all in aid of Temple Street Children's Hospital.
Ad creatives, designers, animators, directors, illustrators and more took time out to dress up their favourite worst feedback from clients, transforming quotes that would normally give you a twitch, into a diverse collection of posters.
The work was exhibited by the kind folks at The Little Green Café, Bar and Gallery. The exhibition ran from November
2nd - 7th, with A3 prints of all entries selling for only €10 apiece, with all proceeds going to Temple Street. "