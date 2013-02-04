Mark Taylor

Winter Goodbye Funeral Program Template 010

The Winter Goodbye Funeral Program Template 010 is great for any memorial or funeral event. In this package you’ll find 2 Photoshop files. All text and graphics in the files are editable, color coded and simple to edit. The files also contain 6 one-click color options, but endless colors are possible. http://goo.gl/YdmDb

