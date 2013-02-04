Ross Moody

No Pants Dance

Thanks be to @Chris DeLorenzo for designing up this awesome card for us for V-Day!

We here at 55 Hi's are proud supporters of the No-Pants movement. Whether you're freelancing from home or just have a really chill boss, nothing beats freeing yourself from the emotional oppression that a pair of pants represents. Hell, there's even a day dedicated to this very idea.

These are in the shop if ya need a last minute V-Day card.

Posted on Feb 4, 2013
